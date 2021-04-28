US Trade Rep Katherine Tai discusses increasing vaccine production with Pfizer

Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday (local time) met virtually with Dr Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, to discuss increasing vaccine production and global health issues.

Both sides also discussed the proposed waiver to certain provisions of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tai expressed her deep sympathy for the people of India and reiterated that the Biden-Harris administration's top priority is saving lives and ending the pandemic in the United States and around the world.



She emphasised her commitment to working with other WTO members on a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the role of developing countries in any solution that addresses critical gaps in global production and distribution of vaccines.

On the other hand, Dr Bourla shared his views on the vital importance of enhancing global access to the vaccine and how trade policy could help address the challenges of increasing vaccine production and distribution around the world and they agreed to stay in communication going forward.

Earlier, India and South Africa had proposed to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to temporarily lift certain intellectual property barriers and allow countries to locally manufacture COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccines.

The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver proposed by India and South Africa in October 2020 would temporarily lift certain intellectual property barriers and allow countries to locally manufacture COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines. (ANI)

