US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (File photo)
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (File photo)

US Treasury urges Congress to raise federal debt ceiling, warns it could run out of cash

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 09:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): The US Department of the Treasury on Friday (local time) urged Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling before lawmakers leave for the August recess, warning that the government could run out of money in early September.
"Since there is a reasonable uncertainty in projecting government cash flows, it is impossible to identify precisely how long extraordinary measures will last. We model various scenarios for our cash projections," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as cited by The New York Times.
"Based on updated projections, there is a scenario in which we run out of cash in early September, before Congress reconvenes," the letter read.
"As such, I request that Congress increase the debt ceiling before Congress leaves for summer recess," it added.
To prevent the nation from defaulting on its obligations as Congress is deliberating on an increase of the debt limit, the Treasury Department has the authority to exercise the so-called "extraordinary measures" to keep government agencies running.
Those measures, according to an explanation issued by the department in March, include suspending the sales of Treasury securities issued to state and local government entities, as well as halting new investments and reinvestments in a number of government funds, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Thursday, Pelosi said she is "convinced" that the Congress should act on the debt ceiling before lawmakers leave on July 26 for a six-week recess.
"I am personally convinced that we should act on the caps and the debt ceiling prior to recess," Pelosi said and added, "I'm realistic."
Mnuchin told reporters last month that if the White House and Congress fail to agree on a spending plan, the administration would offer a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year.
Speaking to reporters on June 19 after a meeting between White House officials and congressional leaders at Pelosi's office, the Treasury Secretary also said the White House would propose a one-year debt ceiling increase should the impasse between the legislative and executive branches persist.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Feb 9, 2018, suspending the nation's borrowing limit until March 1, 2019, when the national debt exceeded USD 22 trillion. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 09:38 IST

37 countries, including Pak and Saudi, defend China in UN letter...

Geneva [Switzerland], July 13 (ANI): UN ambassadors from 37 countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have released a letter defending China's "contribution to the international human rights cause" in the Xinjiang region, in direct response to Western criticism earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:15 IST

Nepal to hike foreign tourist visa fee from July 17

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): Nepal will raise visa fees for foreign tourists from July 17, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:28 IST

Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets 'was amazing', says French...

Mont-de-Marsan [France], July 13 (ANI): Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets during the Indo-French Garuda VI exercise was "amazing," according to General Philippe Lavigne, the Chief of Staff of the French Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 05:20 IST

US Secretary of Labour steps down after Epstein controversy

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The US Secretary of Labour, Alex Acosta, announced his resignation on Friday after he came under the scanner due to his past handling of a plea deal related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:23 IST

Somalia: 2 journalists among 10 killed in terror attack

Kismayo [Somalia], July 13 (ANI): At least ten people were killed after several gunmen stormed into the Asasey Hotel here on Friday after detonating a car bomb at the hotel's entrance, as per local police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:08 IST

Tropical storm 'Barry' to make landfall as hurricane in Louisiana today

Louisiana [USA], July 13 (ANI): Tropical storm "Barry" will make landfall as a hurricane on Saturday, causing torrential downpours and life-threatening floods, according to USA's National Hurricane Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:04 IST

UK police launch probe into leak of ambassador's secret cables

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police on Friday (local time) launched a criminal probe into the leak of the British Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch's, secret cables to London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 03:01 IST

At least 16 killed, 8 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed across Nepal due to the damage caused by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall in last the 24 hours, according to government figures.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

Conclusions in 2nd UN report on J-K grossly incorrect, biased...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 13 (ANI): Netherlands-based think tank European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) tore into the Second Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights' (OHCHR) Report on Jammu and Kashmir, labelling its conclusions as "grossly incorrect," "heavily

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:11 IST

India, US discuss broad contours of bilateral trade and commercial ties

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): India and the United States on Friday held a detailed discussion on a range of trade issue with an aim to strengthen bilateral economic relations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

France launches first Barracuda-class nuclear attack submarine 'Suffren'

Paris, [France], July 12 (ANI): France on Friday launched the first nuclear attack submarine of the Barracuda Class named 'Suffren' at the Naval Group facility in Cherbourg.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Modi, Macron to hold bilateral meeting before G7 summit: Gokhale

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron before the G7 summit in France, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here on Friday.

Read More
iocl