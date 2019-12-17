US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

Washington D.C [US], Dec 17 (ANI): A federal judge here on Monday (local time) rejected US President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn's claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors.

Judge Emmet">Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on January 28.

"The Court summarily disposes of Mr Flynn's arguments that the FBI conducted an ambush interview for the purpose of trapping him into making false statements and that the government pressured him to enter a guilty plea. The record proves otherwise," CNN quoted Judge Emmet">Judge Emmet Sullivan of the US District Court in DC, as writing in a 92-page opinion.

"Regardless of Mr Flynn's new theories, he pled guilty twice to the crime, and he fails to demonstrate that the disclosure of the requested information would have impacted his decision to plead guilty," Sullivan added.

Flynn, who was supposed to have been sentenced in December 2018, had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his post-election contacts with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. (ANI)