US, Turkish presidents discuss Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Turkish president Recep Tayyip had a telephonic conversation on Thursday and discussed their shared concern about Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military operation in Ukraine.



"President Biden held a telephone call today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The presidents discussed their shared concern about Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout.

The statement also reads that both the countries have reaffirmed their strong support for the government and people of Ukraine, underscored the need for an immediate cessation of Russian aggression, and also welcomed the coordinated international response to the crisis.

"President Biden expressed appreciation for Turkey's efforts to support a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, as well as Turkey's recent engagements with regional leaders that help promote peace and stability," Statement added. Moreover, both the presidents also discussed the opportunities to strengthen the bilateral ties. (ANI)

