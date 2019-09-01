Representative Image
US: Two killed, 20 injured in shooting in Texas

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:11 IST

Midland [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Two people were killed and up to 20 others sustained injuries after being shot possibly by two gunmen in Midland, Texas, on Saturday, city's Mayor Jerry Morales said.
The gunmen -- believed to have been driving separate vehicles -- targetted motorists on Interstate 20 and Highway 191, which connects the cities of Midland and Odessa, reported The New York Times.
A Midland police officer was injured in the incident, the Mayor informed. Furthermore, one of the suspects has been taken into custody.
Law enforcement officers are trying to keep drivers off the highways.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

