US Under Secy of State Victoria Nuland to visit India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will embark on an official visit to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Qatar from January 28 to February 3.

During her visit to India, Nuland will lead the US-India annual Foreign Office Consultations which cover the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues and will also meet with young tech leaders, the US Department of State said in an official statement.

In Nepal, the top US official will engage with the new government on the broad agenda of the US partnership with Kathmandu.

The Under Secretary, on reaching Sri Lanka will mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka relations and offer continued US support for Sri Lanka's efforts to stabilize the economy, protect human rights, and promote reconciliation, the official release added.

Finally, the Under Secretary will discuss global issues in Qatar as part of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

"She will also meet with counterparts to discuss Qatar's critical support for the relocation of Afghans with ties to the US, as well as our bilateral agreement to protect US interests in Afghanistan," the US State Department press release added. (ANI)