US underestimating Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Pentagon white paper

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST

Sudan: One killed, 9 injured in fresh mass demonstrations to...

Khartoum [Sudan], July 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others sustained injuries after tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday, marking the largest mass demonstrations since a deadly crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in earlier in June.