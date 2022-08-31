US University virtual fair 2022 to be organised on Sept 3 and 10

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): EducationUSA is set to organise US university virtual fairs on September 3, for prospective graduate students and on September 10, for prospective undergraduate students, the US Embassy in India said in a statement on Wednesday.

This fair will provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with more than 100 accredited US universities and colleges. The discussions with the American universities, EducationUSA advisers, and US Embassy representatives will help students make informed choices about higher education. It will also help the students to learn about the US student visa application process, and understand several other aspects of studying and living in America.

The statement added that the event is free, but registration is required.

The participating US higher-education institutions offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels throughout the United States.



"The United States welcomes Indian students, and we value their contributions to U.S. campuses and communities. Much of the 75 years of U.S.-India diplomatic relations is built on the exchange of knowledge and the lifelong friendships rooted in study abroad," US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said.





Adam Grotsky, Executive Director of the United States-India Educational Foundation, said, "EducationUSA India is committed to providing easy access to information about U.S. higher education through our many online resources, such as our upcoming virtual fairs. We invite students to use this opportunity to move closer to their dreams of studying in the United States."



"We also encourage parents to participate in these virtual fairs and interact directly with representatives from U.S. higher-education institutions, all from the safety and comfort of their homes or offices," he added.



EducationUSA is the official source of information about U.S. higher education and a member of the U.S. Department of State's network of over 430 international student advising centres worldwide. EducationUSA Centers reach prospective student audiences through education fairs and outreach to schools, universities, and other public events through online sessions and social media platforms to provide accurate, comprehensive, and current information about studying in the United States.

The eight EducationUSA centres in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi are hosted by different organizations in India: The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF); Indo-American Education Society in Ahmedabad; Yashna Trust in Bangalore; and Y-Axis Foundation (YAF) in Hyderabad. (ANI)

