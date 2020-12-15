US upgrades COVID-19 travel health warnings for Georgia, Kosovo

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI)/Sputnik): The US government has upgraded its COVID-19 travel warnings for US citizens and advises them not to visit Georgia and Kosovo, the Department of State said in a media note.

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 - Do Not Travel: Georgia, Kosovo," the note said on Monday.



The State Department has also reissued and confirmed its Level 3 advisory to reconsider travel to Uruguay, Eswatini and Mozambique.

"[T]he Department of State regularly assesses and updates our Travel Advisories, based on current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Travel Notices and the current conditions in country," the note added.

The CDC recently updated its public Travel Health Notices for COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)

