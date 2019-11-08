US vaping-reelated death toll hits 39

Washington [US], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States has climbed to 39 and over 2,000 cases of lung injuries have been reported from the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a notice on Thursday.

"Thirty-nine deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia as of November 5," the agency said in its weekly update.

The median age of deceased patients was 53 years and ranged from 17 to 75 years, the CDC said.

As of November 5, it said some 2,051 lung injury cases related to vaping have been reported to the agency from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and one US territory.

The CDC said data it had compiled so far on 1,378 patients showed 70 per cent of them to be male, with a median age of 24 years and an age range of 13 to 75 years.

Breaking down the ages, the agency said 14 per cent were under the age of 18. Some 40 per cent were between 18 and 24 years old, while another 25 per cent were between 25 and 34 years old.

Only 21 per cent of patients were 35 years or older.

The CDC also updated its data on 867 patients found to have substances used in an e-cigarette or vaping, products in three months prior to the onset of illness symptoms.

This data has overlapping numbers.

About 86 per cent reported using THC-containing products and another 34% reported exclusive use of THC-containing products. THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is one of at least 113 cannabinoids identified in cannabis.

About 64 per cent reported using nicotine-containing products while 11 per cent reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.

The CDC advised people to refrain from using e-cigarettes or vaping products, especially those containing THC.

The agency's caution came two weeks after lobbyist disclosure data that showed leading US e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs increased spending on lobbying activities by sixteen per cent in the most recent quarter and was on track to triple last year's total.(Sputnik/ANI)

