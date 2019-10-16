US Vice President Mike Pence (File photo)
US Vice President Mike Pence (File photo)

US Vice President Mike Pence to meet Erdogan in Ankara on October 17

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:45 IST

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on October 17, the White House announced on Tuesday (local time) amidst Ankara's ongoing offensive in Syria.
"On October 17, Vice President Pence will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Erdogan. During the meeting, Vice President Pence will reiterate President Trump's commitment to maintain punishing economic sanctions on Turkey until a resolution is reached," the White House said, according to Sputnik.
The Turkish offensive in the region has invited the ire of the international community with several expressing apprehensions that the move may lead to the resurgence of ISIS.
Pence will lead a delegation comprising of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Ambassador James Jeffrey.
This comes even as US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions over Turkey for its military incursions in Syria and called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle Eastern nation.
The Vice President on Monday said that Trump had called on his Turkish counterpart Erdogan to stop operations in northern Syria, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

