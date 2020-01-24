US Vice President Office rejects reports suggesting Prince Charles snubbed Mike Pence

Washington DC [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): United States Vice President's Office on Thursday rejected reports suggesting that the United Kingdom's Prince Charles snubbed Mike Pence during his visit to the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, saying that the two had spoken to each other "prior to entering the event floor" and after Pence's remarks in the event.

A video had gone viral on social media, showing Charles walking past Pence while greeting other dignitaries at the World Holocaust Forum, prompting many users to suggest that it was a deliberate snub on part of the Prince.

Followingly, Pence's press secretary Katie Waldman shared a photo of the event where the two could be seen sharing a laugh.

"This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well," Waldman tweeted.



In a clip that had went viral on social media, Prince Charles is seen greeting dignitaries at World Holocaust Forum. At one point in the video, he can be seen moving past Pence -- after appearing to have glanced at him -- and proceeding to engage with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (ANI)

