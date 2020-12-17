US Vice President to get vaccinated against COVID-19 publicly

Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): US Vice President Mike Pence will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine publicly on Friday as part of the initiative to build confidence among the public about the vaccine.

According to a report by The Hill, Pence, the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will all receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at the White House.

On Tuesday, during a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed in Indiana, Pence said, "Be confident that we have cut red tape, but we've cut no corners when it comes to the development of this vaccine."



"I look forward in the days ahead to receiving the vaccine myself and do so without hesitation," he added.

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller received the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech publicly earlier this week, after it was distributed to states following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to grant it emergency use authorization, The Hill said.

Earlier, Sputnik quoted President-elect Joe Biden as saying that his team is working on a plan to get publically vaccinated against the novel coronavirus so that the people of America can witness it.

Asked when he will get the vaccine, Biden had said, "We are working on that right now." (ANI)

