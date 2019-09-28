US: Voice of Karachi writes to UN, seeks justice for Mohajirs against Pak's 'systematic persecution'

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Highlighting the "gross human rights violations" of Mohajirs in Pakistan, Voice of Karachi, a US-based advocacy group, has urged the United Nations to intervene and save the community from the "systematic persecution" by the establishment.

In a letter to the United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on September 27, the day Pakistan Prime Minister spoke in UNGA, Chairman of Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat said, "Pakistan has miserably failed to protect the human rights of Mohajirs and provide justice to this ethnic group living in urban Sindh. On behalf of millions of Mohajirs, I urge the United Nations to intervene and save millions of Mohajirs from the systematic persecution of Pakistan and hold those officials accountable who are involved in the crimes against humanity."

"In order to end decades-old injustices and to have control over their taxes and resources, Mohajirs have demanded the creation of 'Greater Karachi' in Pakistan. They appeal the United Nations to extend its support to this just demand which is the only plausible solution to grant justice and access to opportunities for those millions whose taxes run Pakistan," it added.

Nusrat pointed out that religious extremism is on the rise in Karachi under the patronage of Pakistan's military establishment. It also said that the people of Karachi have no representation in the incumbent Sindh Government.

Pointing out the "serious issue" of law and order in Karachi, Nusrat said, "Over 90 per cent of the personnel of every law enforcement agency operating in Karachi are recruited from outside the city."

"These intimidation tactics to politically control the population of Karachi through the denial of basic human needs and the right of representation again are adverse to the political and security interest of the international community. If it continues, ISIS and similar terrorist organizations can prey on the vulnerabilities of this Karachi population and find sanctuaries there," he said.

"Pakistan has continued to refuse to accept these poor souls who ended up in Red Cross camps where they are still forced to live in inhuman conditions. It is Pakistan's moral and ethical responsibility to bring them back to the country they had fought for. Please demand Pakistan through a U.N. resolution to immediately repatriate these stateless people Pakistan has so conveniently decided to forget," he added.

Just ahead of Khan's scheduled address to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a campaign was launched by group hundreds of taxis and trucks appeared on the busy streets of New York on Friday morning displaying atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. The yellow taxicabs and mini trucks carrying rooftop digital advertising highlighted the plight and miseries that minorities are facing in Pakistan. (ANI)

