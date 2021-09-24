US VP Kamala Harris 'suo moto' refers to Pakistan's role in terrorism during meeting with PM Modi

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris has 'suo moto', referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism and asked the country to stop supporting terror groups during the first-ever meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday (local time).

Shringla said, "When the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard."

Harris acknowledged the presence of terror groups in Pakistan, said Shringla when asked whether the issue of Pakistan emboldening Taliban came up during the discussion between PM Modi and the US Vice President.

"In that context when the issue of terrorism came up. The Vice President suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard. She said that there were terror groups working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups do not impact on US security and that of India," the Foreign Secretary said during a special briefing.

"She agreed with Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross-border terrorism and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism several decades now and the need to rein in and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terror groups," added Shringla.

PM Modi held the meeting with VP Kamala Harris at the White House. The two leaders exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan, and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi, who is in the US for a three-day visit, met Harris earlier in the day. Shringla said that discussions between the two leaders were "substantive and they lasted over an hour".

"The meeting reflected warmth and cordiality. Discussions covered a number of areas which included COVID-19, climate change, the issue of terrorism, cooperation in the technology sector including cooperation in cyber security, space etc," Shringla said. (ANI)