US warns China of consequences for helping Russia bypass sanctions

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that Washington has communicated to Beijing that it would take serious action against China if Beijing helped Russia bypass Western sanctions.

According to Sullivan, the US believes that China was aware in advance of what Washington describes as an "invasion" of Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

"We also are watching closely to see the extent to which China actually does provide any form of support, material support or economic support to Russia is a concern of ours. And we have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses," Sullivan told CNN, according to the Russian News Agency.



On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

