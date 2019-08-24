Representative Image
Representative Image

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid trade tension with China

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 03:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): In a move amid heightened tensions with Beijing over trade, the US Navy warship sailed through the waters of the strategic Taiwan Strait on Friday.
"USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Aug. 23 (local time) in accordance with international law," Cdr. Reann Mommsen, a spokesperson for the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, said in a statement cited by CNN.
Earlier this month, Beijing had denied requests for port visits to Hong Kong by the USS Green Bay and USS Lake Erie.
Friday's move marks the US military's increasing frequency of movement through the strategic waterway in the Indo-Pacific region despite opposition from China.
The USS Green Bay, an amphibious transport dock ship, was scheduled to visit Hong Kong on August 17.
The cancelled port visit was announced amid ongoing protests in Hong Kong. Beijing has accused Washington of supporting the aggressive protests in the special administrative region that has been continuing since several weekends after the pro-China government introduced the now-suspended controversial extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.
"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows," Mommsen said.
The US routinely sails through the Taiwan Strait, last doing so in July, but Chinese military forces view the strategic waterway separating China from Taiwan as a priority area and often shadow US vessels that sail through the area.
China announced on Friday a new round of retaliatory tariffs on about USD 75 billion worth of US goods.
The Trump administration also recently approved a major arms sale to Taiwan, a move that was strongly protested by Beijing. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:18 IST

Brazil's Bolsonaro prepares to send army to fight Amazon fires

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 24 (ANI): Under increasing international pressure to contain the record numbers of fires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday (local time) said he might send the military to battle the blazes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 03:15 IST

Sri Lanka ends emergency rule 4 months after Easter attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka has officially ended the four months of emergency rule imposed in the wake of Easter terror bombings that killed more than 250 people on April 21.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 02:44 IST

Nepal: Police arrest 2 with counterfeit Indian currencies

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 24 (ANI): The police here have arrested two people from Birgunj for possessing counterfeit Indian currencies worth more than one lakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:33 IST

Goodwill Ambassadors retain right to speak in personal capacity:...

Washington D.C. [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Days after a Pakistan minister called for the removal of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, has said that a Goodwill Ambassador retains the right to speak about

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:00 IST

Terrorism, corruption being effectively tackled in New India: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism, corruption, nepotism, and dynastic rule were being effectively tackled in New India and his government was taking one decision after the other in the spirit of "spasht niti, sahi disha (clear policy, right dir

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:53 IST

Trump vows retaliation against China's latest round of tariffs

Washington DC [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Re-escalating trade tensions, United States President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to retaliate against the latest round of tariff imposed by China on USD 75 billion worth of US goods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:53 IST

Modi says UAE can be India's 'valuable partner' to achieve US$5...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 23 (WAM/ANI): India finds a partner in the UAE to achieve its ambitious dream of achieving a USD five trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in an exclusive interview.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:44 IST

Britain records 11 per cent increase in number of Indian visitors

London [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): More than half-a-million Indians visited the United Kingdom (UK) within a 12-month period between July 2018 and June 2019, recording an 11 per cent increase in the figure compared to the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:45 IST

After Sri Lanka, Maldives also snubs Pakistan

Male [Maldives], Aug 23 (ANI): After being snubbed by Sri Lanka over the Indian government's move to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan received another blow on Friday when the Maldives made it clear that the decision was India's internal matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:38 IST

Scrapping Article 370 India's internal matter: Maldives

Male [Maldives], Aug 23 (ANI): The Maldives on Friday said that the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an "internal matter".

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:41 IST

India, Madagascar to enhance tourism potential

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 23 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Antananarivo, in collaboration with Air Mauritius, organised an event at the Indian Embassy to promote tourism between India and Madagascar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:36 IST

Ex-Pentagon official highlights Pakistan's 'hypocrisy' on...

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition to India's action of revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir only showcases its hypocrisy. Islamabad has been crying foul, saying rights of Kashmiris were subjugated even though it had stripped Pakistan occupied Kashmir of its special statu

Read More
iocl