US will consult closely with Ukraine, NATO on diplomatic engagements with Russia: Blinken

Washington [US], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will remain in close contact with both Ukraine and NATO allies on diplomatic engagements with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday.



"Reiterated full U.S. support for Ukraine in my call with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine, @NATO Allies, and partners in our diplomatic efforts to deter further Russian aggression." (ANI/Sputnik)

