US will impose sanctions on some Huawei employees, says Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], July 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The US will impose sanctions on some Huawei employees, the country's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"The State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of the Chinese technology companies like Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses," Pompeo told a news conference.

He added that Washington would unveil new visa restrictions on tech companies such as Huawei later in the day.

He also said that he will visit Britain and Denmark next week, shortly after the UK announced its ban on Huawei's participation in developing the country's 5G network. (Sputnik/ANI)

