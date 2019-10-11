US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

US will impose sanctions on Turkey if it crosses its line

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:45 IST

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): The United States will introduce sanctions against Turkey if it acts in a way that is disproportionate and inhumane, said a US State Department official.
"If Turkey acts in a way that is disproportionate, inhumane or otherwise goes beyond the lines that [US] President [Donald Trump] has in his own mind, the United States is willing to impose significant costs," Sputnik quoted the official as saying.
"It would include ethnic cleansing... and in particular, indiscriminate artillery, air, and other fires directed at civilian population," he said.
Turkey on Wednesday began its long-threatened military operation in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish-led forces from the border area.
The move came days after the US announced it was withdrawing its troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) without American military support.
Justifying the move to withdraw US forces, President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned America's military interventions in the Middle East, saying that the country has spent an estimated USD 8 trillion in "fighting and policing" in the region, and lost thousands of soldiers over the years.
Trump has also threatened that he would devastate Ankara's economy if its operation wipes out the Kurdish population in Syria.
Meanwhile, around 30 US House Republicans are expected to introduce a bill to push for sanctions against Turkey.
"Cheney and nearly thirty of her Republican colleagues in the House will be introducing legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey in response to Ankara's military offensive against US-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria," the statement said on Thursday.
President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) offered to mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds.
The tensions in the region have escalated following Turkey's launch of an offensive against Syria's Kurds. Trump said that the US is only left with "three choices" to deal with the situation -- military action, economic sanctions against Turkey, or mediate a deal between Kurds and Ankara.
"We defeated 100 per cent of the ISIS Caliphate and no longer have any troops in the area under attack by Turkey in Syria. We did our job perfectly! Now Turkey is attacking the Kurds, who have been fighting each other for 200 years," said Trump.
Countries around the world including India have expressed concern over the situation on the Turkey-Syria border.
"We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress," India said in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST

German court issues arrest warrant for Halle synagogue shooting suspect

Halle [Germany], Oct 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany's Federal Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for the suspected perpetrator of the deadly attack outside a synagogue in the city of Halle at the request of the public prosecutor general's office, media have reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:25 IST

In a unusual step, Pak Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): In an unusual departure from his relentless attacks against the Indian government, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Thursday defended Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has been facing heat for performing 'Shastra Puja' after receiving the first Raf

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:48 IST

US vaping-related deaths rise to 26, lung injury cases to nearly 1,300

Washington [US], Oct 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of US fatalities caused by the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, rose by eight during the past week to a total of 26, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:04 IST

Despite global slowdown, India among fastest-growing major...

Moroni [Comoros], Oct 11 (ANI): Despite the global slowdown, India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies and is poised to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:07 IST

War, sanctions, or a deal: Trump says 3 choices to tackle...

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) offered to mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:02 IST

Ahead of FATF meeting, Pak arrests 4 Hafiz Saeed aides

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): Four persons closely associated with global terrorist Hafiz Saeed have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Department of the government of Punjab, reported Express Tribune on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:05 IST

Altaf Hussain charged with terrorism offence over 2016 speech

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday charged with a terrorism offence in a case related to a 2016 speech where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:29 IST

India reduces e-Tourist visa fees

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bid to give a boost to tourism, the Indian government has reduced the e-Tourist visa fees for foreign nationals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:29 IST

India, China should focus on strengthening trade facilitation to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India and China should continue to strengthen cooperation in trade facilitation and create favourable conditions for expanding bilateral trade scale to help alleviate trade imbalances, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:28 IST

Modi, Xi to visit cultural sites ahead of talks at informal summit

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram beginning Friday will witness the two world leaders visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites and attending a culture programme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:21 IST

Ahead of Modi-Xi's meet in Mahabalipuram, a look at coastal...

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet for the second informal summit on October 11 and 12 in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, a coastal town located about 56 kilometres south of Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Pakistan says working on SAARC summit dates even though grouping...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that it was working on the dates of SAARC summit even though the grouping takes decisions at all levels on the basis of unanimity.

Read More
iocl