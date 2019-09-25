US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

US will never ratify UN Arms trade treaty, says Trump

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:15 IST

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) told the member states of the United Nations that his country will never ratify UN Arms trade treaty that set rules for sales and transfers of small arms, missile launchers and warships.
Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Trump said, "There is no circumstance under which the United States will allow international entities to trample on the rights of our citizens, including the right to self-defence. That is why this year I announce that we will never ratify the UN Arms trade treaty, which would threaten the liberty of law-abiding US citizens."
In April, the US officially withdrew from a global arms treaty, also known as the UN Arms Trade Treaty. Trump, had then, signed a document urging senators to return the Obama-era pact to the White House, saying, "Under my administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone. We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedoms. And that is why my Administration will never ratify the UN Arms Trade Treaty."
On Tuesday, the President said that the United States would always uphold its constitutional rights to keep and bear arms.
He said "we will always uphold our second amendment (to the United States Constitution)" that protects an individual's right to keep and bear arms on the US soil.
"The core rights and values that America defends today were inscribed in the country's founding documents. Our nation's founders understood that there will always be those who believe they are entitled to will power and control over others," the President added.
The UN treaty, which came into being during the former George W. Bush administration, was negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations and signed in 2013 under former President Barack Obama but was ratified by the U.S. lawmakers.
The treaty seeks to prevent illicit arms transfers that fuels conflicts, making it harder to conduct weapon sales in violation of arms embargoes.
Nearly 100 countries, including the US allies in Europe, have ratified the treaty while more than 30 others have signed but not ratified. Countries that have shunned the treaty entirely include Russia, North Korea and Syria, according to The Washington Post. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:06 IST

India not shying away from talks with Pak: Modi to Trump

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India is not shying away from talks with Pakistan and has urged it to take concrete steps to tackle terrorism but they have not made any efforts to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:56 IST

We have narrowed the areas of differences: Gokhale on US-India...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India and the United States have narrowed down the areas of differences in trade talks and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are optimistic about reaching "some kind of a trade agreement in the near future", said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokh

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:49 IST

Netizens zoom in on 'showstopper' Diet Coke at Modi -Trump...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): While all eyes were fixed on the bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, netizens zoomed in on a bottle of what looked like Diet Coke, which appeared in the photo of the two leaders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:44 IST

PM Modi gifts picture of 'Howdy Modi' event to Donald Trump

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) gifted US President Donald Trump a picture of the iconic moment from 'Howdy Modi' event which the two leaders jointly addressed in Houston on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:12 IST

PM Modi will take care of it: Trump on Imran Khan admitting...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take care of it, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in response to how he sees Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan statement wherein he admitted that the Pakistani ISI trained Al Qaeda.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:05 IST

Trump is a very good friend of India: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in New York and called him a "good friend of India".

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:00 IST

Trump compares Modi to king of Rock 'N' Roll Elvis Presley

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rock 'N' Roll legend Elvis Presley after attending the recent 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston where the Indian leader received much support by the community present.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:59 IST

Hopeful Modi, Khan would work out peaceful solution to disputes: Trump

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan would "get along" and work out a peaceful solution to the recent disputes between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:26 IST

We will have trade deal with India soon: Donald Trump

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India and US will have a trade deal very soon, said US President Donald Trump during a media interaction following his bilateral with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:05 IST

UNGA: Trump supports women empowerment, yet stands firm against abortion

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump championed women's empowerment during his UN General Assembly speech here on Tuesday, yet also reaffirmed his administration's stand against abortion.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:02 IST

Modi meets Trump for bilateral in New York

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump for a bilateral on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:36 IST

India calls out Pakistan's misuse of UNHRC to peddle fabricated...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Tuesday deplored the "repeated misuse" of the UNHRC platform by Pakistan to peddle its fabricated narrative on the Kashmir issue, and urged Pakistan to address the issue of gross human rights violation against ethnic minorities in Sindh, Balochistan, and P

Read More
iocl