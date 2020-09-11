US will not extend Sept 15 deadline for China's ByteDance to sell TikTok: Trump

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): There will be no extension of the September 15 deadline imposed by the US government for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video-sharing application TikTok or see it closed up in the United States, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline," Trump said on the runway at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday before flying to a campaign rally in the state of Michigan. "We will either close up TikTok in this country for security reasons or it will be sold. ... We will see what happens."

In August, Trump ordered the Beijing-based ByteDance to sell its US business or the popular video application would be banned.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that TikTok and other applications like WeChat are feeding data directly to China's national security apparatus. (ANI/Sputnik)

