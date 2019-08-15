US wishes its friend India on I-Day

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:28 IST

Imran Khan admits Balakot strike took place, says India planning...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 14 (ANI): In an indirect admission that the Balakot was a major operation that rattled Pakistan, country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India was planning an even bigger operation in PoK in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by New Delhi.