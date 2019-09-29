US won't block Chinese firms from shares listing on American stock exchanges

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States is not planning to block the Chinese companies from listing of shares on American stock exchanges.

This was said by Monica Crowley, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Treasury.

On Friday, the media reported that the Donald Trump administration was considering the possibility of limiting US investment into the Chinese economy and de-listing the Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on US stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the US," the statement on Twitter read.

The news comes ahead of the upcoming round of the US-China trade talks, which will be held from October 10 to 11 in Washington.

In June last year, the US imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of tariffs in what has become a trade war, and have been engaged in talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

Earlier in September this year, Trump said the US would delay imposing an additional five per cent tariff on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15. (Sputnik/ANI)

