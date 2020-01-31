US working closely with China, others on coronavirus outbreak: Trump

Washington [USA], Jan 31 (ANI): The United States is working closely with China and other countries">China and other countries on the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time).

Trump said that in total, all five people who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the US are in "good recovery".

"Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in the US, all in good recovery," Trump tweeted.

Trump tweets come just after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a public health emergency of international concern over the coronavirus crisis in China and other countries">China and other countries.

His tweet also follows Washington authorising the voluntary departure of non-emergency diplomatic staff from China, Sputnik reported.

Trump has established a coronavirus task force that is set to lead the US response to the outbreak of the disease, the White House announced on Wednesday.

According to White House spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, the task force, led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, has already held three meetings since Monday. Grisham also pledged that the "risk of infection for Americans remains low".

As many as 170 people have died of the virus, while around 7,700 cases have been registered in China alone. There are now 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the US and several Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

