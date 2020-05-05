US would have lost more than 2 million lives if we had done things differently: Trump

Washington DC [USA], May 5 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that his government did everything right while handling the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise the country could have lost more than two million lives.

"If we had done things in a different way, we would have lost much more lives, much more than two million people. We did it the right way, we did everything right but now it's time to go back to work," Trump told reporters here while leaving for Arizona.

Trump had on Sunday projected that the US could eventually suffer as many as 100,000 deaths, according to The Washington Post.

But going by what the new report projects, the death toll which has already crossed 65,000 could soon surpass the projections made by the US President.

So far, more than one million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US.

Several states have relaxed the coronavirus-related restrictions while US senators returned to the Capitol on Monday as the country accelerated its efforts to return to normalcy.

Meanwhile, Trump who has declined to wear a mask despite White House guidelines urging people to do so, suggested he could this time.

The US President was on his way to visit a Honeywell International Inc aerospace facility in Phoenix that is making protective face masks.

"Everybody traveling has been tested," Trump told reporters, adding that all those on the trip had been tested in the last hour. "If it's a masked facility, I will" wear a mask, he added as reported New York Times.

This is the first major trip by the US President in the last two months. Arizona is one of dozens of US states that is partially lifting its shutdown of businesses to stem the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

