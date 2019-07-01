Representative Image
USA: 10 killed in plane crash in Texas

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:15 IST

Houston [Texas], July 1 (ANI): Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time).
The incident took place at the Addison Municipal Airport when a Beechcraft King Air 350 veered into a hanger after taking off, and caught fire, killing all ten on board, said Mary Rosenbleeth, a spokeswoman for the city of Addison.
There was no one at the hanger at the time of the incident, reported CNN.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:02 IST

Iraq: 6 IS terrorist killed in two separate operations

Baghdad [Iraq], July 1 (ANI): As many as six Islamic State (IS) terrorist were killed in two separate operations carried out by US-led coalition and Iraqi security forces in the northern province of Nineveh on Sunday, country's Army said.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:45 IST

Haftar-led LNA claims to have destroyed Turkish drone

Tripoli [Libya], July 1 (ANI): Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Sunday claimed to have destroyed a Turkish drone parked at Mitiga International Airport in capital Tripoli.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:15 IST

Nuclear negotiations between US and N Korea likely to resume in...

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): The stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang is expected to resume in mid-July, said United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday, following the historic meeting between Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Lebanese minister's convoy attacked, 2 guards shot dead

Beirut [Lebanon], July 1 (ANI): Two bodyguards accompanying a Lebanese minister were killed and one other sustained injury after gunmen open fired on their convoy near country's capital Beirut on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST

Sudan: One killed, 9 injured in fresh mass demonstrations to...

Khartoum [Sudan], July 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others sustained injuries after tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday, marking the largest mass demonstrations since a deadly crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in earlier in June.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST

Egypt's former presidential candidate suffers heart attacks in...

Cairo [Egypt], July 1 (ANI): Egypt's former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh suffered two heart attacks in prison within twenty-four hours, said his son adding that his father may die due to "inhumane prison conditions and deliberate abuse" he is being subjected to in jail.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 00:38 IST

5 Indian sailors released from Nigeria returning home today

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The five Indian sailors who were kidnapped from a ship in Nigeria earlier this year, will return to Mumbai on Monday following their release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:10 IST

White House press secretary left all bruised after brawl with...

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): The new White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, got into a brawl with North Korean officials on Sunday outside a meeting room where US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were talking privately on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:35 IST

Beautiful couple, beauty and the beast: Trump praises Pompeo and...

Pyeongtaek, [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): Addressing the United States officials stationed at Osan Air Base here after his unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump on Sunday called his daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage and re

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:23 IST

Pak Bar Council's nation-wide strike on July 2 to protest...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Sunday announced to observe a nationwide strike on July 2 to protest against the filing of reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and the Sindh High Court's Justice K K Agha.

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:21 IST

Wonderful, Trump on meeting Kim

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday termed his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "wonderful" and said it was a great honour for him to step on the soil of the country.

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:35 IST

8 killed in Kandahar's blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], June 30 (ANI): At least eight people were killed in a bomb blast by Taliban on Sunday morning in the Maroof district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

