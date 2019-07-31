USA: 2 killed in shooting at Walmart store in Mississippi

Southaven [USA], July 31 (ANI): Two people were killed and a police officer was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in Mississippi, US, on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in Southaven, the third-largest city in Mississippi. The suspect has been identified as a disgruntled employee who had a personal grievance with a manager, CNN cited Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite as saying.

Both the suspect and the responding officer were injured and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Details regarding the identity of the suspect and his present condition have not yet been revealed.

Walmart has issued a statement offering condolences to the victims and their families.

"We are working with local law enforcement and will continue to update as we learn more," Walmart tweeted Tuesday. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the entire Southaven community." (ANI)

