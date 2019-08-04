USA: Active shooter situation reported in El Paso

El Paso [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Police in the Texas city of El Paso said on Saturday that they were responding to reports of "multiple shooters" near a shopping centre.

"Scene is still active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure," El Paso Police department wrote on Twitter.



The authorities are yet to confirm whether there were any victims, reported the New York Times.

Further details are awaited.

The incident has come five days after the tragic shooting incident at a Garlic Festival in California that claimed the lives of three people and injured 16 others. (ANI)