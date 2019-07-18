USA braces for heatwave with mercury set to reach 100 degrees F (38 Celsius)

New York (USA), July 18 (ANI): Temperatures in the United States are set to rise in next few days, with predictions that the mercury will hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in certain parts of the country, especially its East coast.

"A dangerous and widespread summer heatwave is expected through this upcoming weekend across much of the central and eastern US," National Weather Service said on Wednesday.

"A large dome of high pressure will allow high temperatures to surge into the 90s and 100s in many locations, while heat indices will top 100 and approach 110 degrees or higher," it added.

Places which are expected to experience a particularly sweltering weekend are Chicago at 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.6 Celsius) on Friday, New York City reaching that on Saturday and Washington, D.C expected to touch at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) over the weekend.

The organisation has also rolled out a notification on micro-blogging site Twitter alerting people about the heat index values across the Eastern two-thirds of the US.

According to USA Today, Meteorologists believe that as many as 290 million will face the scorching heat with 90 degrees this weekend which may impact their health.

They also believe that the heatwave may hit the Great Lakes and the East Coast too. (ANI)

