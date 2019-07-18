Representative Image
Representative Image

USA braces for heatwave with mercury set to reach 100 degrees F (38 Celsius)

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:58 IST

New York (USA), July 18 (ANI): Temperatures in the United States are set to rise in next few days, with predictions that the mercury will hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in certain parts of the country, especially its East coast.
"A dangerous and widespread summer heatwave is expected through this upcoming weekend across much of the central and eastern US," National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
"A large dome of high pressure will allow high temperatures to surge into the 90s and 100s in many locations, while heat indices will top 100 and approach 110 degrees or higher," it added.
Places which are expected to experience a particularly sweltering weekend are Chicago at 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.6 Celsius) on Friday, New York City reaching that on Saturday and Washington, D.C expected to touch at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) over the weekend.
The organisation has also rolled out a notification on micro-blogging site Twitter alerting people about the heat index values across the Eastern two-thirds of the US.
[{0728d757-1907-4bf6-a3d8-d1c1fda910ee:intradmin/tweet-USA-1.JPG}]
According to USA Today, Meteorologists believe that as many as 290 million will face the scorching heat with 90 degrees this weekend which may impact their health.
They also believe that the heatwave may hit the Great Lakes and the East Coast too. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:05 IST

13 killed, 38 injured in Japan animation studio fire

Kyoto [Japan], July 18 (ANI): At least 13 people died and 38 others were injured in a suspected arson attack at a popular animation studio in Japan's Kyoto city on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:07 IST

Freed Ahmadi man apprise Trump about community's persecution in Pak

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): An Ahmadi man, who was recently released from a Pakistani jail, apprised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) about the persecution of the community in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:00 IST

Jaishankar to attend BRICS' foreign ministers meet in Brazil next week

New Delhi [India], Jul 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the standalone meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from July 25 to 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:15 IST

PM to address 'Howdy Modi' community summit in US

Houston [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a community summit 'Howdy, Modi!' on September 22 during his visit to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:03 IST

Pak to proceed as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ ruling in Jadhav case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country will proceed as per the law in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave its verdict asking Islamabad to review and reconsider the conviction of the former n

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:54 IST

US should continue putting pressure on countries violating human...

Washington DC [USA], July 18 (ANI): In a reference to Pakistan, a US lawmaker has said that the United States should continue applying more pressure on countries who deny basic human rights to their people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:33 IST

Hafiz Saeed's arrest mere cosmetic, it's Pakistan's happy face...

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday arrested the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, whose prosecution has long been sought by New Delhi and Washington over the ghastly attacks in India's financial capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:54 IST

US House blocks attempt to impeach Trump

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday blocked a Democratic attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump by a wide margin.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:36 IST

US House votes to block 'emergency' arms sale to Saudi Arabia

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to block emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:50 IST

Pak wasn't searching for Hafiz, he was living freely: US...

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday countered US President Donald Trump's tweet on UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:47 IST

Congo's Ebola outbreak declared 'Public Health Emergency of...

Kinshasa [DR Congo], July 18 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), calling on countries to "take notice and redouble...efforts."

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:37 IST

Germany appoints Kramp-Karrenbauer as new Minister of Defence

Berlin [Germany], Jul 18 (ANI): Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had succeeded German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's chief, was appointed as Germany's new Minister of Defence on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl