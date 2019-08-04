USA: Casualty count rises in Dayton shooting

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): The casualty count has risen in the Dayton shooting, with police confirming that at least 26 people were injured while nine were killed when a shooter opened fire here on Sunday.

The shooter was neutralised by the police officers, taking the total death count up to 10.

The Mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, held a press conference during which she said, "(The) suspect opened fire in the Oregon District wearing body armour. There are 10 people dead including the shooter, 26 others injured. Officers neutralised the shooter in less than a minute. This is a day that we all dread happening."

US President Donald Trump also condoled the incident, which occurred just a few hours after another shooting in Texas' El Paso took the lives of 20 people.

"The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!" he tweeted.

"God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio," he added.

The shooter opened fire in a popular area in Dayton during the wee hours of Sunday. The USA has witnessed at least 32 fatal shootings since the begging of 2019 alone, according to The New York Times. (ANI)

