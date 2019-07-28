A grasshopper (Photo/Reuters)
USA: Las Vegas suffers from grasshopper invasion

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:59 IST

Washington [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Hordes of grasshoppers have descended upon the Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area in the US state of Nevada, as per local media reports.
Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told journalists that the invasion of grasshoppers is unusual but not unprecedented. The insects pose no danger, he said, adding that the masses appeared due to wet weather as they migrate north.
Tourists have been sharing photos and videos on social media showing droves of grasshoppers plaguing Nevada since the start of the week. (Sputnik/ANI)

Another explosive-laden vehicle detonates in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Just a day after a suicide attack targetted Afghanistan's Ghazni, another explosive-laden car detonated in the province's Ab Band district early Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

CNN anchor slams Trump's 'racist' comments on Baltimore

Washington [USA], July 28 (ANI): CNN anchor Victor Blackwell on Saturday defended his hometown Baltimore, soon after US President Donald Trump criticised the region's Representative Elijah Cummings, calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess."

New York: 1 dead, 11 injured in Brooklyn shooting

New York [USA], July 28 (ANI): At least one person is feared dead and at least 11 others, including a child, have been injured in a shooting incident at an outdoor gathering in Brooklyn here on Saturday night, local media reported.

3 N Koreans crossed maritime border on boat: S Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 28 (ANI): South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Sunday said that three North Koreans had crossed the maritime border shared with the reclusive state on a fishing boat on Saturday night.

Russian vessel detained by N Korea released

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian embassy in North Korea said on Sunday that the Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel, detained by North Korean border guards, has been released.

Dengue fever kills 13 in Tanzania

Dodoma [Tanzania], July 28 (ANI): As many as 13 people have died as a result of dengue fever, while 6,677 people are infected with the virus across the East African country, the health ministry told the state media.

Support pours in for Russian sisters who face jail for killing...

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (ANI): Dozens of Russians clenching flowers gathered in Moscow on Saturday (local time) in support of three sisters on trial for killing their abusive father in a case that has reignited a debate over domestic violence in Russia.

Trump wants WTO to change 'developing country status' rules,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) threatened to "use all available means" to secure changes to a provision at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that allows countries, including China, to decide whether they qualify as "developing countries."

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Washington Post brought by...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): In a very significant ruling on media law, a federal judge in Kentucky has dismissed a lawsuit against The Washington Post on Friday (local time) brought by a high school student who claimed that the organisation's coverage of his and his fellow students' encounte

Trump sparks outrage for calling US city of Baltimore a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump was on Saturday hit by fresh accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority-black city of Baltimore as "rodent-infested mess" triggering widespread outrage.

Myanmar officials hold repatriation talks with Rohingya in Cox's Bazar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI): A visiting delegation of Myanmar government officials to Cox's Bazar, the southeast coastal district in Bangladesh with the largest number of Rohingya camps, held repatriation talks with the Muslim minority on Saturday and tried to convince them to return to their ho

Strong 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Honshu island in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 (ANI): A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Honshu, the largest and most populous island of Japan, in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

