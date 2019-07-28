USA: Las Vegas suffers from grasshopper invasion

Washington [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Hordes of grasshoppers have descended upon the Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area in the US state of Nevada, as per local media reports.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told journalists that the invasion of grasshoppers is unusual but not unprecedented. The insects pose no danger, he said, adding that the masses appeared due to wet weather as they migrate north.

Tourists have been sharing photos and videos on social media showing droves of grasshoppers plaguing Nevada since the start of the week. (Sputnik/ANI)

