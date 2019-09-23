US President Donald Trump (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) in Houston on Sunday (Photo/ANI)
USA loves India: Trump after 'Howdy Modi!'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:06 IST

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The USA loves India, US President Donald Trump said soon after wrapping up the massive 'Howdy Modi!' community event here on Sunday.
Trump made the statement by quoting a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office which showed the roaring welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded on arriving at the NRG Stadium here where the mega event was held.
The US President also found one of Raveesh Kumar's, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweets "incredible".
"That's a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi," Kumar had tweeted.
Sunday's event brought to focus the close bond shared by the leaders of the two largest democracies in the world. It also highlighted the positive difference made by the Indian-American diaspora in the United States. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:47 IST

Modi calls Trump an expert in 'art of dealing'

Texas [USA], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for calling him a "tough negotiator" and said the latter himself was an expert in the "art of dealing".

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:07 IST

Modi invites Trump to visit India with family

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited US President Donald Trump and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:00 IST

'Howdy,Modi!': PM, Trump greet audience hand-in-hand

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:47 IST

Pak bothered by abrogation of Article 370 as it nurtures...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Referring to the Central government's decision to revoke the provisions under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad is perturbed because it has a habit of nurturing terrorism.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi tears into Pak in Trump's presence, says 'time has come for...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while tearing into Pakistan at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, which had US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India's determination to face challenges.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:38 IST

Terrorism, investment, defence top Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Mody!'

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India has never invested in the United States like this before, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again that America is looking forward to work with India to make the world's two largest democracies prosperous than ever b

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:24 IST

In eight Indian languages, Modi tells diaspora 'everything is fine'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Everything is fine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathered leaders and Indian-American community gathered at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:02 IST

India challenging mindset of people who thought nothing can...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is challenging the mindset of the people who believed that the country cannot change, asserting that it is aiming big and achieving great heights.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:59 IST

Modi, Gandhi are alike, says man dressed as Father of Nation at...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): As the Indian-American community in Houston paid their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, a community member dressed as the Father of the Nation compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gandhi.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:52 IST

'Howdy Modi!': Trump hints he might visit India for NBA next month

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted that he might visit India next month to witness India's first NBA game.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:46 IST

India has a true friend in White House: Modi to Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): India has a true friend in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while welcoming US President Donald Trump to the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday.

