Representative Image
Representative Image

USA: Multiple people killed in shooting in El Paso

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 02:25 IST

El Paso [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Multiple people were killed in a shooting incident at a shopping centre in the US city of El Paso, city's Mayor said on Saturday.
Spokespersons for two hospitals in the city told CNN that at least 22 people have been injured in the incident.
El Paso police had begun receiving reports of "multiple shooters" at a shopping centre at around 10 am (local time). Following this, multiple agencies, including the FBI and the local sheriff's department, responded to the scene to assist El Paso authorities.
The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.
Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said in a statement that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and the White House is monitoring the situation.
Further details are awaited.
The incident has come five days after the tragic shooting incident at a Garlic Festival in California that claimed the lives of three people and injured 16 others. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 02:56 IST

RCEP trade ministers urge members to find solution-oriented...

Beijing [China], Aug 4 (ANI): The Ministers from the 16 countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have called on the member states to find pragmatic and solution-oriented approaches to narrow divergence on the various remaining issues of the trade pact.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 01:26 IST

USA: Active shooter situation reported in El Paso

El Paso [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Police in the Texas city of El Paso said on Saturday that they were responding to reports of "multiple shooters" near a shopping centre.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:15 IST

After UK, Germany, Australia 'strongly' discourage their...

Berlin [Germany], Aug 3 (ANI): Following the United Kingdom, Germany on Saturday also issued a travel advisory "strongly" discouraging its citizens from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir citing the recent security alert in the state and asked those staying in Kashmir Valley and along the Amarnath Yatra

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:56 IST

Trump says his tariff polices are helping countries to negotiate...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Following up with a message on reaching trade talks with China, President Donald Trump claimed that his tariff policies are helping countries to negotiate 'real trade deals' with the United States.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Despite UN sanctions, Kim Jong-un sneaks in armoured black...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 3 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has regularly flashed his armoured black Mercedes-Benzes limousine on the streets of Singapore, Hanoi and Vladivostok during summit meetings with President Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:19 IST

30 killed in munition explosion at Syrian air base

Damascus [Syria], Aug 3 (Xinhua/ANI): At least 30 Syrian military personnel and pro-government fighters were killed in an explosion at a military airbase in central Syria on Saturday, a war monitor reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:47 IST

4 killed, 200 houses damaged in Indonesia strong quake

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug. 3 (Xinhua/ANI): At least four people lost their lives and around 200 houses were damaged after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck off Banten province, near the island of Java in Indonesia on Friday, Head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:24 IST

Multinational force denies Boko Haram attack killing 40 troops in Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], Aug 3 (Xinhua/ANI): The multinational force fighting Boko Haram along the Lake Chad region on Saturday debunked claims that terror group attacked a military base and killed at least 40 people in Baga, a town in Nigeria's northeast region, on August 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:24 IST

Britain issues travel advisory to citizens travelling to Kashmir...

London [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Saturday updated the travel advisory for its citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the Indian government asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to immediately curtail their stay after a series of intelligence inputs were received by securi

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:38 IST

Sudan protesters, army agree on power-sharing deal

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 3 (ANI): Sudan's military rulers and the main opposition coalition on Saturday reached an agreement on the power-sharing deal, the African Union said, after lengthy negotiations following the toppling of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:50 IST

Pakistani Actress Mahira reveals she was left star-struck by SRK

Lahore [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): In an exclusive candid interview with 'The Current', Pakistani actress Mahira Khan revealed that she was star-struck by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and said, I did feel butterflies in my stomach when I saw Shah Rukh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:08 IST

350 people attend 'unauthorised' rally in Moscow, 30 arrested

Moscow [Russia], Aug 3 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow on Saturday said that about 350 people attended an "unauthorised" rally in the capital.

Read More
iocl