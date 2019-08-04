USA: Multiple people killed in shooting in El Paso

El Paso [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Multiple people were killed in a shooting incident at a shopping centre in the US city of El Paso, city's Mayor said on Saturday.

Spokespersons for two hospitals in the city told CNN that at least 22 people have been injured in the incident.

El Paso police had begun receiving reports of "multiple shooters" at a shopping centre at around 10 am (local time). Following this, multiple agencies, including the FBI and the local sheriff's department, responded to the scene to assist El Paso authorities.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said in a statement that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and the White House is monitoring the situation.

Further details are awaited.

The incident has come five days after the tragic shooting incident at a Garlic Festival in California that claimed the lives of three people and injured 16 others. (ANI)

