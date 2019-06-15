Representative Image
USA: One killed in shooting at wholesale store in Southern California

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:02 IST

Corona [USA], Jun 15 (ANI) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the US city of Corona on Friday night.
The incident took place at a wholesale store in Southern California. Witnesses at the scene told local reporters that an argument had broken out between a man and a woman inside the membership-only warehouse of the store, following which seven to eight gunshots were heard, reported Xinhua news agency.
Local media reports that the suspect has been detained. The details regarding his condition and identity have not yet been revealed.
Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

CICA Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan President

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Jun 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Chinese language made mandatory in many schools in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 15 (ANI): Many schools across the country have made it mandatory for students to learn Mandarin lured by the Chinese government's offer to cover salaries of teachers who teach the language.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:02 IST

UK accuses Iran of attacking tankers in Gulf of Oman

London [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): The United Kingdoms on Friday accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of carrying out the attack on the two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:13 IST

Social Media goes blue to show solidarity for Sudan

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Social media users are turning their profile pictures blue to express solidarity with Sudan in the wake of the recent military crackdown in the country that left at least 113 pro-democratic protestors dead in capital Khartoum.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 08:54 IST

London court sets Julian Assange extradition hearing for February 2020

London [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): A London court on Friday set February 2020 as the date for the hearing on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be extradited to the United States to face charges of violating the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into classified government documents.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 07:17 IST

Saudi-led coalition attacks Houthi's air defence system

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 15 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition attacked Houthi air-defence system in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Saturday morning.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 07:17 IST

Modi reaches India after attending SCO meet

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): After concluding his two-day visit to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached India.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:23 IST

Trump claims Queen had fun with him during his UK visit

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II had more fun during his state visit to the UK than in the last 25 years.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:19 IST

Mexico immigration chief tenders resignation

Mexico City [Mexico], June 15 (ANI): Mexico's immigration Chief Tonatiuh Guillen on Friday submitted his resignation to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as the country began its crackdown on illegal migration.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 05:37 IST

Brazil criminalises anti-LGBT discrimination

Brasilia [Brazil], June 15 (ANI): Brazil's Supreme Court has criminalised discrimination and hateful acts against gays and transgenders.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 03:59 IST

Iran denies US' allegation after attacks on Gulf tankers

Tehran [Iran], June 15 (ANI): Iran on Friday denounced the allegations by the United States that Tehran was responsible for the attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 01:18 IST

Modi, Imran exchanged pleasantries at SCO meet: Pak FM

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): Though there was no "structured meeting", Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanged pleasantries during the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, said Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresh

