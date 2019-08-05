USA: Protest rally outside White House to demand gun-control reforms

Washington DC [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Hundreds of protestors representing the United States gun control group 'Moms Demand Action' on Sunday (local time) gathered in front of the White House here to demand gun-control reforms in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso.

Videos from the scene show the protestors clad in their traditional red t-shirts and chanting 'not one more,' reported CNN. The group's demonstrations took place shortly before the second mass shooting incident in Dayton that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 26 others.

The US witnessed three incidents of mass shooting within a span of 24 hours that claimed the lives of 37 people and injured dozens of others.

As many as 20 people were killed and 26 others sustained injuries after a man opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso. The third shooting incident took place in Chicago and claimed the lives of at least seven people.

According to The New York Times, at least 32 fatal shootings have occurred in the US since the beginning of 2019 alone. Scores of people have lost their lives to gun violence in the United States over the years, with little or no change to gun laws to curb the menace. (ANI)

