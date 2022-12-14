Uttar Pradesh has promise to become India's economic powerhouse: US envoy Sandhu

New York [US], December 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has the promise to become an economic powerhouse of India, said Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday, as he underlined the recent shift in the approach of the most populous Indian state in the country.

Taranjit Sandhu made these remarks during a Business roundtable in New York where he welcomed a visiting UP delegation from India.

"The industry stakeholders, who are present here, have been strong pillars of the India-US relationship. They are eagerly looking forward to taping opportunities present in Uttar Pradesh. UP, with a population of 240 million is the most populous state," he said.

"Currently, with its dynamic leadership, it has the promise to become the economic powerhouse of India," he added.

Indian ambassador to the US noted several transformative changes taking place in the state, including, a business-friendly climate, ambitious defence corridor, world-class data center and connectivity projects.



"Image the landscape which is going to change and that is why the investors need to be there when the changes are undertaken," he added.

The Indian ambassador said he is positive prospects of India and US relationships. He said there are five broad and clear areas where the bilateral ties between the two countries will move ahead. "First and foremost is defence and strategic industry," he added.

Another area that Sandhu mentioned with investment opportunities was affordable healthcare. "That is a unique advantage that you can get with UP." Similarly, he also talked about prospects in clean energy.

At a time when a lot of European countries are ageing and skilled workers are needed, the Indian envoy said India is in a unique position where there is so much of a young population which can be appropriated.

"UP (Uttar Pradesh) has a big bulk of the young population and that again is a huge investment opening," he added. (ANI)

