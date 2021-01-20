Uyghur rights group applauds US' atrocity determination of Chinese genocide

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU), a US-based rights group on Tuesday applauded the outgoing Donald Trump administration's reiteration that China has committed genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

The Washington based organisation said that this step will complement previous statements by the incoming President US Biden's campaign which also declared the Chinese State's actions to be genocide, and will allow it to continue with strong action, as well as provide a valuable push for other international actors to follow suit.

"This declaration doesn't immediately change anything, but as any victim will tell you, having the eyes of the world community see us, and acknowledge that our horror is real, means everything," CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas stated in a release on Tuesday (local time).

"While the Chinese regime spends its energies attempting to silence all criticism of it's barbarism, there are those in the world who are fighting the good fight. The truth will triumph, and the Chinese leaders know this. They are trembling. The longer they refuse transparency and do not answer for their crimes, the more guilt they heap upon themselves. We see these barbaric animals for what they are: servants of evil," Abbas said.

The CFU Executive director detailed her sister's 20-year prison sentence on false charges to state that it "is clearly linked to this genocidal intent by the Chinese regime.



"She, and all Uyghurs, deserves justice," Abbas added.

CFU demanded that the Chinese regime must be held accountable for its infliction of terror and brutalities against an entire ethnic group, read the release.

Moreover, CFU also asked corporations to end business with Xinjiang, a leading supplier of cotton. Last week the United States imposed a ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.

"It is also a notable moment to encourage corporations that are doing business in the Uyghur homeland to put a swift end to their own complicity. In the face of such evident evil, the international community must use this declaration of reality to bring about real change and to stop the suffering of millions," read the statement.

On January 19 US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo affirmed in a statement "I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state."

Pompeo said that he has directed the Department of State to continue to investigate and collect relevant information regarding the ongoing atrocities occurring in Xinjiang.

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination. (ANI)

