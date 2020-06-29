Vande Bharat flight departs with 222 Indians from San Francisco

San Francisco [US], June 29 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission from San Francisco departed with 222 stranded Indians from Delhi and Bangalore.

"flight#21from San Francisco -AI 174 took off from @flySFO at 11.05 hrs (PDT) for DEL-BLR with 222 pax on board. Wishing them a safe flight!," Indian consulate here tweeted.

Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7, is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11.

As on Thursday, 3,64,209 people have returned under this mission., the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In the first three phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 875 international flights were scheduled for operation from over 50 countries across 5 continents.

So far more than 700 of these flights have reached India, repatriating around 150000 Indians.

The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad. (ANI)

