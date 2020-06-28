Vande Bharat flight with 206 Indians departs from Washington

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Washington with 206 stranded Indians for Delhi.

"Today, AI-104 IAD-Delhi with 206 passengers left Washington, DC @IndianEmbassyUS wishes them all, safe journey back home," India embassy here tweeted.

The mission, which started from May 7, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.

As on Thursday, 3,64,209 people have returned under this mission., the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In the first three phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 875 international flights were scheduled for operation from over 50 countries across 5 continents. So far more than 700 of these flights have reached India, repatriating around 150000 Indians.

The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad. (ANI)

