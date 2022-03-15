Veteran Fox News Photojournalist killed while reporting in war-torn Ukraine

New York [US], March 15 (ANI): A veteran war photojournalist of Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, was killed while reporting in war-torn Ukraine, the Fox News Network said on Tuesday, reported CNN.

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott wrote to employees, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," adding "Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine."

Zakrzewski was a veteran war photojournalist who had "covered nearly every internal story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria," Scott said.

As per the chief executive, Zakrzewski was with correspondent Benjamin Hall "when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire." He informed that Benjamin Hall remains hospitalized in Ukraine.

"His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field - from photographer to engineer to the editor to producer - and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill," Scott said. "He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet," reported the news channel.



"He was wildly popular - everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre," Scott added. Scott said it was a "heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news."

Earlier, the US State Department said that it stands ready to assist injured Fox News correspondent Ben Hall in any way it can. "I'm heartbroken by reports that my colleague, a State Department correspondent, was injured in Ukraine today. Our thoughts are with him, his family, and all of his colleagues, and we wish him a full recovery. We stand ready to assist in any way we can," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a tweet.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

