Violence displaces over 17,000 in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado: UN

New York [US], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Humanitarian Air Service is flying in aid supplies for some of the 17,000 people fleeing attacks in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado in the past week, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

"Our partners are also prepositioning food, education and hygiene kits," said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "Since the beginning of the year we, along with our partners, have reached 100,000 people in Cabo Delgado. We are targeting to reach 84,000 people with regular humanitarian assistance in the Ancuabe and Meluco districts."

The displaced fled the northern districts of Ancuabe and Chiure, Dujarric said. A vast majority of the people displaced are women and children.



Humanitarian organizations have helped more than 1,700 people so far, he said.

"We remind all parties to the conflict that they must respect and protect civilians, as well as facilitate rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian relief to civilians in need," the spokesman said.

"It is also critical that vulnerable people, including the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women and unaccompanied or separated children, are reached with food, shelter, protection and other urgent aid as quickly as possible," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

