Vishvas Vidu Sapkal appointed as next Ambassador to Peru

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Vishvas Vidu Sapkal, an IFS officer of the 1998 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

He is presently the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. "Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (IFS: 1998), presently Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru," read the MEA statement.

He is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

Earlier the position was held by Mandarapu Subbarayudu, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch. Before joining the IFS, Subbarayudu worked as an engineer in the public sector and as a lecturer at a premier technical university in India.

He has served at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi as Deputy Secretary in the Central Europe Division and Joint Secretary in charge of Development Partnership Administration. Serving at India's Diplomatic Missions in Jakarta, Warsaw, Rome and Dhaka, he handled political, economic and commercial and cultural and information work.



Subbarayudu had also served as the Consulate General of India at Perth in Western Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Technology degree in Geotechnical Engineering.

Bilateral relations between India and Peru continued to grow in sectors like trade and commerce, traditional systems of medicine, defence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, culture etc.

India-Peru bilateral trade also witnessed substantial growth in the current Financial Year. A series of virtual business interactions and Buyer-Seller Meets were held to highlight trade and business opportunities for Indian companies with a focus on sectors like medical devices, pharmaceuticals, critical health technologies, automobiles, agricultural machinery, customized vehicles, leather and footwear, electronic products, technology, tourism, services, textile machinery, etc.

Under the Promotion of Cultural Ties with Diaspora (PCTD) Scheme, a Festival of India titled "Amrit Mahotsav" was held in Lima on December 8, 2021, celebrating the great diversity of Indian culture and tradition. The 6th Ayurveda Day with "Ayurveda for Poshan" as the main theme was celebrated on November 2, 2021, through a virtual event highlighting

India's wisdom in Ayurveda and its significance in daily nutrition to maintain a healthy life. Several events were held highlighting India's cultural heritage, achievements, national unity, scientific and technological advancement, development partnership and contribution of diaspora. Constitution Day, Mahaparinirvan Divas, as well as various programs highlighting India's cultural diversity, tourism, development cooperation business opportunities etc. were held from January - to March 2022. (ANI)

