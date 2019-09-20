Representative image
Representative image

Washington: 1 killed, 8 injured in two shooting incidents

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:27 IST

Washington [US], Sept 20 (ANI): One person was killed and eight others suffered injuries in two shooting incidents on late Thursday in Washington, police said.
In the first incident, one man was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Columbia Road, reported Washington Post.
Police said five of the victims were men and one was a woman. Police are not sure what led to the shooting and are trying to gather surveillance video from the area.
Meanwhile, a second shooting was reported about 10:30 pm in Rhode Island. Three people were injured.
It is not clear whether the two incidents were connected or not. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:57 IST

Pak rights activist who highlighted military's atrocities says...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Gulalai Ismail, the Pakistani rights activist who has been accused of treason by Islamabad, has revealed that she has escaped to the US via Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:03 IST

Mongolian Pres meets VP Naidu

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:57 IST

Heavy rains in Houston ahead of PM's 'Howdy, Modi!' address

Texas [US], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated address at 'Howdy Modi' event, a tropical storm has triggered relentless and heavy rains in Texas leading to flash flooding in some parts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:47 IST

Mongolian Pres, PM Modi unveils Lord Buddha statue

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday jointly unveiled Lord Buddha statue at Gandan Monastery in Mongolia via video-conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:53 IST

Houston all set to welcome Modi for mega event, despite heavy rains

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): The stage is all set at the sprawling NRG stadium for the historic 'Howdy Modi' event here on Sunday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address close to 50,000 Indian-Americans, with US President Donald Trump in tow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:31 IST

Mongolian President pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:24 IST

Many Democrats too busy to attend 'Howdy, Modi!'event

Washington, [US], Sept 20 (ANI): Several Democrats including Nancy Pelosi, Tulsi Gabbard and Brad Sherman have said they will be unable to attend the upcoming "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston, citing prior commitments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:18 IST

Mongolian President receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:42 IST

US: 6 people shot in Washington.

Washington [US], Sept 20 (ANI): At least six people were shot at on Thursday night in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:26 IST

Women’s rights activist who highlighted atrocities by Pak...

Washington [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): In yet another example exposing Human Rights violation by Pakistan, Gulalai Ismail, a women’s rights activist who was accused of treason by Islamabad has escaped to America.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:22 IST

'Howdy, Modi!' event in jeopardy? Cyclone Imelda pummels Texas

Texas [US], Sept 20 (ANI): Torrential rains and flash floods caused by tropical depression Imelda has pummeled Houston causing havoc and perhaps putting in jeopardy the mega Howdy Modi! event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address over 50,000 from the Indian community here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:00 IST

Poisoned pens don't work for too long: Syed Akbaruddin takes dig...

New York [US], Sept 20 (ANI): In a veiled reference to Pakistan, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin took a dig saying that "poisoned pens don't work for too long".

Read More
iocl