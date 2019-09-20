Washington: 1 killed, 8 injured in two shooting incidents

Washington [US], Sept 20 (ANI): One person was killed and eight others suffered injuries in two shooting incidents on late Thursday in Washington, police said.

In the first incident, one man was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Columbia Road, reported Washington Post.

Police said five of the victims were men and one was a woman. Police are not sure what led to the shooting and are trying to gather surveillance video from the area.

Meanwhile, a second shooting was reported about 10:30 pm in Rhode Island. Three people were injured.

It is not clear whether the two incidents were connected or not. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

