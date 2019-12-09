Washington DC: US veterans join Indian-Americans to protest against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Washington DC [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): A group of US veterans joined members of Kashmiri diaspora and other Indian Americans to protest outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC on Sunday (local time) against the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The demonstrators, representing different communities and backgrounds, gathered to voice their anguish and strong condemnation of Pakistan's policy and practices of state-sponsored terrorism directed against neighbouring India, and Afghanistan as well as some western countries, rally organiser Mohan Sapru said.

"It is a human tragedy that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism resulted in the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus during the dark period of 1989-1991. While the world remained silent, these terrorists committed the most outrageous human rights violations by killing, raping, and uprooting about 4 lakh native Kashmiri Hindus who were forced to flee Kashmir," said Sapru, who is also the Washington DC coordinator of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora.

Sapru cited a US Country Reports on Terrorism which describes Pakistan as a safe haven for terrorists - a country where terrorists are able to organise, plan, raise funds, communicate, recruit, train, transit, and operate in relative security.

"The current Prime Minister of Pakistan has publicly acknowledged the presence of 30,000-40,000 armed terrorists in his country. Whether terrorist acts happen in Kashmir, or Mumbai or any other part of the world, at the end of the day, terrorism is a blot on the conscience of humanity and cannot be a legitimate means to settle disputes in a civilized world," he said.

Two congressional candidates from Virginia and American veterans who fought and worked in Afghanistan were among those who participated in the rally 'Veterans Rally against terror state Pakistan'.

Demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans against Pakistan. A few protesters were seen holding a banner that read, 'Pakistan has been involved in more than 90 per cent of all terror attack that has happened in the past 20 years within the United States'.

"Imagine the days of horror, terror and human tragedy of 2008 Mumbai attacks that were carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba," said Adapa Prasad, a prominent community leader.

"There is widespread anguish that despite documented proof implicating Lashkar-e-Taiba, and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif admission that the Pakistani government played a role in the 2008 Mumbai attack, the terrorist organization continues to be shielded and nurtured by Pakistan. It is high time to declare Pakistan a terrorist state," Prasad said.

Pakistan has been repeatedly asked by the international community to take action against state-sponsored terrorism.

The demonstrators also held posters demanding 26/11 Mumbai attack culprits to be brought to justice. The series of coordinated shootings and bombing on that day claimed the lives of 166 people and injured over 300 others and was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to take action against the terrorist groups operating from its soil. However, the architects of Mumbai attack like Hafiz Saeed, Maulana Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Sufayan Zafar continue to receive Pakistan's military patronage. (ANI)

