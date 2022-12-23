Washington, Dhaka discuss elections, safety and security of US embassy personnel

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, on Thursday (local time) called Bangladesh Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and discussed elections, safety and security of US embassy personnel.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke on the phone today with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam. The Deputy Secretary and State Minister discussed strengthening US-Bangladeshi relations, the importance of holding free and fair elections, and the safety and security of US embassy personnel," said US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price.

"Good conversation with Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam today. We discussed strengthening US-Bangladeshi relations, the importance of free and fair elections, and the safety and security of US embassy personnel," Sherman tweeted.

Shahriar and Sherman also talked about the issues of mutual commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961, reported The Daily Star.

The state minister said Bangladesh was fully committed to ensuring the security and safety of the diplomatic community in Bangladesh.

The ambassadors would continue to receive adequate security details, as always, he added.

Sherman mentioned her several visits to Bangladesh and congratulated Shahriar on Bangladesh's victory at the recent United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) election and expressed satisfaction over supporting each other at the international forum.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on December 19 (Monday) said there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the security of foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka, reported United News of Bangladesh.



"Our government will guarantee full protection of all diplomats," he added.

The US side said they raised the December 14 Shaheenbagh incident at the 'highest levels' of the Bangladesh government, as well as with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.

"The ambassador (Peter Haas) is a bit panicked about his security. Our ambassador conveyed there is no reason to get panicked," Momen said.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on December 18 said there had been no shortage of security when US Ambassador Peter Haas visited Shaheenbagh on December 14.

"Police personnel rushed to the spot immediately," he said.

The US Embassy in Dhaka said they take all allegations of human rights violations 'seriously' and regularly meet with a wide variety of human rights organisations, reported UNB.

"The US Embassy had not received any prior communication from Mayer Kanna over the last several years," said a US Embassy spokesperson on Sunday, in light of various articles and statements surrounding Ambassador Haas' meeting with Mayer Dak on December 14 -- the purpose of his trip to Shaheenbagh -- but apparently snubbing the former.

While the US ambassador had to end his 'prescheduled' meeting with Mayer Dak on December 14 due to 'security concerns', Mayer Kanna were looking to catch his attention or communicate with him for the very first time that day, reported UNB.

"The meeting was interrupted by protestors (Mayer Dak personnel), who attempted to enter the building where the ambassador was located. Other protestors surrounded the ambassador's vehicle," said the spokesperson. (ANI)

