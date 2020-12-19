Washington extends Covid-19 emergency state till March 31

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The state of emergency and the public health emergency over the coronavirus have been prolonged in Washington, DC until March 31, the Mayor's Office said.

"Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued Mayor's Order 2020-127 to pause various activities in the District from 10 pm, on Wednesday [03:00 on Thursday, GMT], December 23, 2020, until Friday, January 15, 2021, at 5 am. Additionally, the Order extends the state of emergency and public health emergency for Washington, DC through March 31, 2021," the office said in a statement on late Friday.



The mayor also called on residents to remain cautious during the upcoming holidays even while dealing with allowed activities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 75.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.67 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with more than 17.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 313,000 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

