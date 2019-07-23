Washington Post dedicates entire supplement highlighting minorities oppression in Pakistan

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): As minorities group of Pakistan held multiple demonstrations outside the White House to protest against the oppression by Islamabad, the US media widely covered their dissent, with Washington Post dedicating an entire supplement highlighting issues that minorities in Karachi and other areas in urban Sindh are facing.

A US-based non-profit organisation, the South Asian Minorities Alliance Foundation published 'Voice of Karachi" a special supplement in Monday's Washington Times. This development holds significance as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was visiting the US, met President Donald Trump on Monday

"We have published a special supplement in the Washington Times, it highlights methodically what the areas in urban Sindh are facing," Nadeem Nusrat, Chairman of the South Asian Minorities Alliance Foundation, told ANI on Monday.

Nadeem emphasised how Karachi's millions of frustrated, poor, and unemployed, yet talented and educated, youth could easily fall prey to religious extremists, including ISIS, which recently vowed to make Pakistan its next powerbase.

Nadeem has also written a letter to Trump where he has asked the US President to raise the issue of the minority when he meets PM Imran Khan which include Muhajir, Baloch , Pashtuns, Sindhis, Siddis, Saraikis etc.

The demonstration brought together a range of campaigners who travelled from all around the United States only to protest against the oppression by the Pakistani state, human rights violations and state-sponsored atrocities against the oppressed minorities in Pakistan. (ANI)

