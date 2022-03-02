Watching China while supporting Ukraine: US

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Russia and China seek to expand their military influence both regionally and globally, with Moscow having invaded Ukraine and Beijing seeking to wrest control of Taiwan, US Department of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday (local time).

"Officials discussed the United States', allies' and partners' efforts to counter those ambitions during a House Armed Services Committee today," the statement said.

"The United States is at a pivotal moment with our allies and partners in meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow," Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, said, referencing Russia and China.



She said, "Security cooperation is an important tool that helps key allies and partners strengthen their defense and enhances our ability to rely on one another in a time of need."

The forthcoming National Defense Strategy will emphasize how the department will strengthen these alliances and partnerships to advance national security through integrated deterrence, Karlin said.

Karlin noted that in Asia, the US has been strengthening its partnerships with India, Australia, Japan and nations in Southeast Asia.

"Our support for Taiwan is rock solid," she said, referencing the Taiwan Relations Act. The U.S. has provided USD 18 billion to them in security assistance and will continue to ensure they have the appropriate asymmetric defense capabilities, she added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of former US defense and security officials will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday for a two-day visit, which is likely to evoke a strong reaction from China. (ANI)

