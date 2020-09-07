We do have two systems of justice in America: Kamala Harris

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): Almost a week after US President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr deny the existence of racism in the United States, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said there are two "systems of justice" in the US adding that Trump and Barr are "spending full time in a different reality.

"I think Donald Trump and William Barr are spending full time in a different reality. The reality of America is what we have seen over generations which is, we do have two systems of justice in America," CNN reported quoting Kamala Harris in response to Barr's remark of having one system of justice and that shooting African Americans is not racially motivated.

"I think we have to be a bit more careful about throwing the idea of racism around. I don' think it is as common as people suggest," said Barr last week to CNN. Trump earlier denied that there is any evidence of systemic racism in the US.

"I don't believe that," he said adding, "Well, you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence we've seen in Portland and here and other places."

"We also have an ideal that is inscribed on the Supreme Court marble that we all hold dear -- the ideal of equal justice under law and while we have two systems of justice, we also fight for equal justice under law. Joe Biden and I are proposing a criminal system that bans chokeholds," Harris added.

Protests against the violence and police brutality towards the African Americans across the US includes George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, Jacob Blake in Kenosha, and Daniel Prude in Rochester.

"There are huge disparities in our country based on race. It does us no good to deny that. Let's just deal with it. Let's be honest. These might be difficult conversations for some, but they're not difficult conversations for leaders, not for real leaders," she further told CNN.

With regard to the alleged Russian intelligence interference in the 2016 elections, Harris said that she was "clear" that Russia "interfered in the 2016 elections" adding that there "would be foreign interference" in the upcoming elections.

When asked about if Russian interference could cost Democratic candidate Joe Biden the election, she said "Theoretically, of course. Yes," she said and added, "I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election and that Russia will be at the front of the line," Harris said. (ANI)

